$0.06 EPS Expected for Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Expensify’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.10. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Expensify will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Expensify.

Get Expensify alerts:

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38).

EXFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $17.82 on Friday. Expensify has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $51.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OpenView Management LLC acquired a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $441,947,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,263,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,842,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,064,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify (Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expensify (EXFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.