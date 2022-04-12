$0.06 EPS Expected for Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Expensify’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.10. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Expensify will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Expensify.
Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38).
Shares of NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $17.82 on Friday. Expensify has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $51.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OpenView Management LLC acquired a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $441,947,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,263,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,842,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,064,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.
About Expensify (Get Rating)
Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.
