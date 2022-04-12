-$0.15 EPS Expected for Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. Broadwind reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.21) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.92 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

BWEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadwind in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadwind in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Broadwind in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadwind presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of Broadwind stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. Broadwind has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Broadwind by 64.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in Broadwind by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 124,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Broadwind in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new position in Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Broadwind by 213.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 15,072 shares during the last quarter. 27.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

