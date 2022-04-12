$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. REV Group reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover REV Group.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.44 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 1.84%. REV Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on REVG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded REV Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded REV Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Shares of REVG opened at $12.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.35 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.68. REV Group has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $22.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,052 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 183.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 204,153 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 30,463 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REV Group (REVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.