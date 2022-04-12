-$0.85 EPS Expected for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.94). Prothena reported earnings per share of ($0.91) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Prothena had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 18.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRTA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $11,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Collier sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $197,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Prothena by 938.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Prothena by 1,129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRTA traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $35.85. 9,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,163. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average is $46.15. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.30. Prothena has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $79.75.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

