$0.86 EPS Expected for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) to report $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for NIKE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.73. NIKE reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.86.

NYSE:NKE opened at $124.98 on Tuesday. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,964,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,994,459,000 after buying an additional 298,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after buying an additional 1,562,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,564,786,000 after buying an additional 601,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

