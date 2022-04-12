0xcert (ZXC) Trading 64.3% Lower Over Last Week

0xcert (ZXC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One 0xcert coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $201,787.46 and $10.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded 64.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

0xcert Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 336,893,262 coins. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

