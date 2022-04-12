$1.16 EPS Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) to report $1.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.04. Allison Transmission reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $6.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.05 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 62.32%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

ALSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Shares of ALSN traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.67. 8,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

