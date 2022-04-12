$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) to report $1.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Catalent reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year sales of $4.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Catalent.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

Shares of CTLT stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.09. The stock had a trading volume of 17,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Catalent has a 52-week low of $91.17 and a 52-week high of $142.64.

In related news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 489,601 shares of company stock worth $50,259,212. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Catalent by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Catalent by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalent (CTLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.