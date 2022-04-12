$10.44 Million in Sales Expected for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) This Quarter

Analysts expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) to post sales of $10.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MannKind’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.10 million and the highest is $10.70 million. MannKind reported sales of $17.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year sales of $73.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.50 million to $89.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $146.86 million, with estimates ranging from $124.90 million to $169.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MannKind.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MNKD shares. StockNews.com raised MannKind to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

In other MannKind news, insider Alejandro Galindo purchased 36,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony C. Hooper acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $108,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 79,945 shares of company stock valued at $218,052. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in MannKind by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,217,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,798,000 after purchasing an additional 987,748 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 4,648,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MannKind by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,271,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,664,000 after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of MannKind by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,203,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after buying an additional 85,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,166,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after buying an additional 582,256 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 55,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,857. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $918.23 million, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.98. MannKind has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $5.53.

About MannKind (Get Rating)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MannKind (MNKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.