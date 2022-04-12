1,025 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $5,878,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Gartner in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.80.

IT opened at $288.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.58. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.03 and a 52 week high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

