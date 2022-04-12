1,044 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.94. 100,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,168,401. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.89.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

