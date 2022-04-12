10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Gap Up to $72.55

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.55, but opened at $75.86. 10x Genomics shares last traded at $75.25, with a volume of 3,227 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.17.

The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.12 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.01.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $28,292.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 12,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,078,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,199 shares of company stock valued at $4,813,248. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

