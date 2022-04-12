11 Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Purchased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of NVR by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in NVR by 160.0% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVR. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NVR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,223.40.

NVR stock opened at $4,324.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4,850.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,147.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.02. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,250.01 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 5.95.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $76.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

