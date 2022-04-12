1,200 Shares in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHLS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,422,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,617,000 after purchasing an additional 334,147 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 69.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,893,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,933 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,779,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000,000 after purchasing an additional 328,326 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,867,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,832,000 after acquiring an additional 658,948 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,919,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,510,000 after acquiring an additional 201,853 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $37.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.89.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

