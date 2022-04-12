1,222 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Purchased by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after buying an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.43. The company had a trading volume of 74,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178,566. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $153.42 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

