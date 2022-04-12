$126.45 Million in Sales Expected for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) to post sales of $126.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $126.77 million and the lowest is $126.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust posted sales of $120.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $511.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $510.81 million to $512.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $533.90 million, with estimates ranging from $529.94 million to $537.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brandywine Realty Trust.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Truist Financial downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of BDN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,514,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,502. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 950.12%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 301.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $157,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.