1,438 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.87.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,186. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

