150 Shares in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Purchased by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 224.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,650,000 after acquiring an additional 139,016 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 53.4% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $9,372,000. Hill Winds Capital LP boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 550.0% in the third quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 58,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPT traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.40. The company had a trading volume of 16,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,696. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76, a PEG ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 128.77%.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.71.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

