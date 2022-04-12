$156.48 Million in Sales Expected for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) will report sales of $156.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $145.70 million and the highest is $163.76 million. Scorpio Tankers reported sales of $132.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year sales of $735.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $697.10 million to $786.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $827.87 million, with estimates ranging from $704.54 million to $937.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

STNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 16.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 22,632 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 302.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 30,038 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 89.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 37,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STNG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.70. The company had a trading volume of 15,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,859. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -9.32%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

