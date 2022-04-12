17,152 Shares in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 40.3% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,638,000 after acquiring an additional 890,000 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 87,087 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 415,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,881,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 397,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 362,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after buying an additional 23,079 shares during the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LBAI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

LBAI opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.31. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.35%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

