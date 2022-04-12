1,816 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Acquired by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 18.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,455 shares of company stock worth $9,607,544 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.78.

ZTS traded down $4.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,625. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.48. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.52 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $88.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

