182,064 Shares in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 182,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,591 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 116.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $382,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

BKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Shares of BKR opened at $36.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.30 and a beta of 1.52. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.86.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

In related news, insider Regina Jones sold 9,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $242,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.