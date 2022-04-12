1,854 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Diageo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,386,000 after purchasing an additional 58,199 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth boosted its holdings in Diageo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 55,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($58.64) to GBX 4,700 ($61.25) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.40) to GBX 3,200 ($41.70) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,703.70.

Shares of DEO opened at $208.63 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $172.37 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.5714 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.