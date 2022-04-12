$190.79 Million in Sales Expected for ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) to post sales of $190.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ReNew Energy Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.08 million and the highest is $226.50 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global will report full-year sales of $905.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $885.98 million to $921.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ReNew Energy Global.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter.

RNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut ReNew Energy Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ReNew Energy Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

RNW stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.12. 604,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,694. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14. ReNew Energy Global has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

