1900 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,838 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,043,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,023,495,000 after buying an additional 70,745 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 120,184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,420,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management grew its holdings in Microsoft by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 5,884 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 32,646 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT opened at $285.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.07 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.26.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

