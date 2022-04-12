19,235 Shares in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,860,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,752,000 after purchasing an additional 85,374 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,831,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,143,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,369,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,368,000 after purchasing an additional 288,752 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,345,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,011,000 after purchasing an additional 359,655 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,927,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,694,000 after purchasing an additional 605,726 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.22. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $21.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.72.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

