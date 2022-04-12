197 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Purchased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 18.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $192.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.52 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 30.45%.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

