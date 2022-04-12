$2.72 Billion in Sales Expected for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) to report $2.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.55 billion and the highest is $2.99 billion. MGM Resorts International reported sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year sales of $12.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.03 billion to $13.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.29 billion to $13.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Shares of MGM stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $39.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,434,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,265,050. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet Swartz bought 5,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.13 per share, with a total value of $248,363.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 62.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

