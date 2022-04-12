$2.85 Million in Sales Expected for Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) to report $2.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.30 million and the lowest is $2.39 million. Acutus Medical posted sales of $3.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full year sales of $16.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.70 million to $17.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.08 million, with estimates ranging from $23.20 million to $24.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.21). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 681.71% and a negative return on equity of 116.28%. The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million.

Several brokerages have commented on AFIB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acutus Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Acutus Medical stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.95. 6,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,259. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87. Acutus Medical has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFIB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Acutus Medical by 241.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

