20,000 Shares in Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Purchased by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Latch by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,654,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,461,000 after buying an additional 1,048,986 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Latch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Latch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,105,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Latch in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Latch by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LTCH shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Latch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson started coverage on Latch in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.22.

Shares of LTCH traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,950. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.04. Latch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $14.83.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

