2,273,544 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,273,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,128,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.76% of Zoom Video Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1,035.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.58.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $409,189.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $12,841,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 144,027 shares of company stock worth $21,050,732 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $112.27 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.51 and a twelve month high of $406.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.79. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of -0.93.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

