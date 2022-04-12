2,511 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Purchased by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,207,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,556,000 after purchasing an additional 59,718 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,670,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,115,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,510,000 after purchasing an additional 44,066 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 114.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,155,000 after purchasing an additional 707,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,249,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,490,000 after purchasing an additional 18,955 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJK traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,995. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.41. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.16 and a 52-week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.