25,197 Shares in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 46.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 951.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $39,952.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $1,715,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,232 shares of company stock valued at $4,591,866. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TNET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.98.

NYSE TNET opened at $93.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.07 and a 200-day moving average of $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.29. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.43 and a 52-week high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.11 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 43.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

