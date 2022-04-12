2,577 Shares in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ares Management by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 602,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,456,000 after buying an additional 149,475 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

ARES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $77.05 on Tuesday. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.00 and a 200 day moving average of $79.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $731.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.09%.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,071,520.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,241 shares of company stock worth $25,044,002 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.