2,700 Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Purchased by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.38. 467,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,901,037. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $78.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.84.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.