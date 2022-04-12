$276.92 Million in Sales Expected for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $276.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $273.00 million and the highest is $287.45 million. Duke Realty posted sales of $258.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

DRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $446,572,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,937,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,253,000 after buying an additional 1,670,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,729,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,542,194,000 after buying an additional 1,450,374 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,744,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,562,000 after buying an additional 779,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1,331.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 720,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,476,000 after buying an additional 669,900 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRE opened at $58.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.03. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $42.55 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 49.78%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

