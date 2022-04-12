2,825 Shares in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 78.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKR opened at $36.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average of $27.86. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently -199.99%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $666,310.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $2,136,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

