$29.10 Million in Sales Expected for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) will post $29.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.58 million and the highest is $31.70 million. Codexis posted sales of $18.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $155.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $153.10 million to $158.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $180.82 million, with estimates ranging from $153.10 million to $225.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CDXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $728,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $81,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 32.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Codexis by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Codexis by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Codexis by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Codexis by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of CDXS opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48. Codexis has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $42.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.53 and a beta of 1.76.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

