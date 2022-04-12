29,198 Shares in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,198 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Century Communities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,797,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. B. Riley cut their price target on Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.70.

CCS stock opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.00. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.63 and a 52 week high of $86.07.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.49%.

Century Communities Profile (Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.