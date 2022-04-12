$30.19 Million in Sales Expected for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) will post sales of $30.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.20 million and the lowest is $30.17 million. Seanergy Maritime posted sales of $20.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full-year sales of $154.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $144.10 million to $164.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $157.37 million, with estimates ranging from $146.00 million to $168.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seanergy Maritime.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

SHIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seanergy Maritime currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHIP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 23.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.07. 3,797,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,649,742. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $163.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

