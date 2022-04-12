30 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Acquired by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,733,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,723,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre stock traded up $11.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,136.81. 12,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,383. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $858.99 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13. The company has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 691.03 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,093.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,255.49.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,690.92.

In other MercadoLibre news, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $931.00 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

