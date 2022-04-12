$310.50 Million in Sales Expected for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) to announce $310.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $272.50 million and the highest is $348.50 million. NextEra Energy Partners reported sales of $246.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $79.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $63.59 and a one year high of $88.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 156.35%.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

