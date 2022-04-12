$32.60 Million in Sales Expected for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) to announce $32.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $33.00 million. CEVA posted sales of $25.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year sales of $144.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $143.50 million to $144.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $164.45 million, with estimates ranging from $161.46 million to $166.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.68 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

CEVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CEVA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.44. 196,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,542.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA has a 52 week low of $32.45 and a 52 week high of $59.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.67.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $232,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,920,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 452.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 210,467 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 260,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 78,725 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

