32,638 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 32,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Nucor by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Nucor by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $153.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.56 and a 200-day moving average of $117.31. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $75.60 and a 1-year high of $157.69.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

