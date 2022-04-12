335 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.3% during the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 4.1% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $9.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $590.03. 26,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,064. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $596.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $577.66. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $240.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $686.00 to $657.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.48.

In related news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total transaction of $1,562,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.