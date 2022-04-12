$38.85 Million in Sales Expected for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) to report $38.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.64 million to $39.40 million. LeMaitre Vascular posted sales of $35.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year sales of $164.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $164.00 million to $165.12 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $174.42 million, with estimates ranging from $171.92 million to $178.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LeMaitre Vascular.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 17.42%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,414. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.79. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $382,336.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth about $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile (Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.