402,255 Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 402,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Marathon Oil as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,810,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,854,000 after buying an additional 878,317 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,150,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $363,705,000 after purchasing an additional 531,527 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,835,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,837,000 after purchasing an additional 335,343 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,458,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,961,000 after purchasing an additional 104,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,589,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,445,000 after purchasing an additional 206,994 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

MRO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.73.

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 270,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $7,059,640.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.94. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $26.40.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.