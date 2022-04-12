4,218 Shares in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ASE Technology by 457.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,875,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,625,000 after buying an additional 13,025,689 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in ASE Technology by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,651,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after buying an additional 4,121,788 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ASE Technology by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,661,000 after buying an additional 419,030 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in ASE Technology by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,596,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after buying an additional 202,237 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ASE Technology by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after buying an additional 1,792,248 shares during the period. 6.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASX opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.35. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 25.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

ASX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASE Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASE Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

