$433.41 Million in Sales Expected for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) will announce $433.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $456.72 million and the lowest is $422.53 million. Driven Brands reported sales of $329.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on DRVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Shares of DRVN opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 646.41, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRVN. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Driven Brands by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Driven Brands by 1,480.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

