$5.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) to announce $5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.10. Northrop Grumman posted earnings per share of $6.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year earnings of $24.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.60 to $25.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $27.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.00 to $28.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.59 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.27.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $462.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $427.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.76. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $336.03 and a 1-year high of $490.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $137,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $733,486,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,193,000 after acquiring an additional 361,501 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,274,000 after acquiring an additional 227,433 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,124,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $667,772,000 after acquiring an additional 128,163 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

